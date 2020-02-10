  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Cape Town

Cruises out of Cape Town

We found you 30 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

12 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

1,937 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

1,937 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

21 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

14 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
Dec 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

1,937 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
23 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Dec 2, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
27 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from Cape TownDetails

Leaving:Cape Town
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Cape Town Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Cape Town?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Cunard Line, Holland America Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Cape Town?

Most commonly, cruises from Cape Town go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Asia, World Cruise, and Africa.

How many days are cruises from Cape Town?

Cape Town cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Cape Town cost?

Starting at just $749, choose the perfect cruise from Cape Town that fits your traveling desires.

Cape Town Cruise Reviews

South Africa intensive Feb 2020

The azamazing evening was at the Cape Town City Hall.... Read More
User Avatar
uktraveller

Boutique Six star ! - head office needs to learn how to count stars!

Land tours wer3 equally extortionate mostly consisting of long days on safari so we sacked them as well Tge itinary ( cape of Africa Cape Town Richards bay Durban port Elizabeth ) was spoiled by constant... Read More
User Avatar
soars

Great Trip, South Africa Intensive 2/10-2/20

The AzAmazing evening concert with the Cape Town Symphony was also excellent.... Read More
User Avatar
Aluckyitalian

First Azamara Cruise.

This 26 night cruise started in Cape Town and was to end in Dubai.... Read More
User Avatar
Madkel

