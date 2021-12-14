  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

15 Day from Buenos Aires Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Buenos Aires
15+ Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Marina
Marina
Marina

20 Night
South America CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

22 Night
Carnival In Rio VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

31 Night
South America Inca & Panama Canal DiscoveryDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina
Marina
Marina

33 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Legs Up. Kick Back. Let's Sale

10% Off Sailings + up to $200 in Onboard Credit

  • Get an extra $100 toward a pre-paid bar tab
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Westerdam

22 Night
S. America & AntarcticaDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

22 Night
South America & Antarctica HolidayDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

31 Night
S. America Inca & Panama Canal DiscoveryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Marina

38 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

17 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Jupiter

21 Night
Southern Atlantic CrossingDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

22 Night
South America & AntarcticaDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

17 Night
Falklands & Fjords VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

21 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

51 Night
Amazon & Atlantic ExplorationDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

25 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

17 Night
Antarctica Pursuit VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.