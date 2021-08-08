  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
3 Day from Budapest Cruise Deals

Viking Vidar
Viking Vidar
Viking Vidar

10 Night
Passage To Eastern EuropeDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaSonata
AmaSonata
AmaSonata

7 Night
Celebration Of Classical Music: The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Gefjon
Viking Gefjon
Viking Gefjon

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jarl
Viking Jarl
Viking Jarl

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Duchess

9 Night
Highlights Of Eastern Europe Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Duchess

15 Night
European Jewels Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Danube Holiday Markets Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
France

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Ravel

11 Night
Dazzling Danube HolidayDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Symphonie

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Douce France

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Var

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

155 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSonata

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLea

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaCerto

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

100 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaViola

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 3rd, 2021.

