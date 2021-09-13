  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

16 Day Cruises from Budapest

Filters

Any
Any
Budapest
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Christmas Markets With ParisDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita
AmaVenita
AmaVenita

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Avalon Artistry II

19 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of Europe With 2 Nights In Par...Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Avalon Illumination

19 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of Europe With 2 Nights In Par...Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Ruby

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

17 Night
Splendours Of Europe With ParisDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Avalon Impression

19 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of Europe With 2 Nights In Par...Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

17 Night
European Gems Budapest To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

17 Night
European Gems Budapest To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Crystal Mahler

16 Night
Grand Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tranquility II

19 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of Europe With 2 Nights In Par...Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

16 Cruises from Amsterdam

16 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
16 Cruises from Piraeus

16 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
16 Cruises from Barcelona

16 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
16 Cruises from Buenos Aires

16 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
16 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

16 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
16 Cruises from Genoa

16 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
16 Cruises from Hong Kong

16 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
16 Cruises from Southampton

16 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
16 Cruises from Miami

16 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
16 Cruises from Prague

16 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
16 Cruises from Rome

16 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
16 Cruises from Singapore

16 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
16 Cruises from Sydney

16 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
16 Cruises from Venice

16 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
16 Cruises from New York

16 Cruises from New York

16 Cruises from London

16 Cruises from London

16 Cruises from Florida

16 Cruises from Florida

16 Cruises from California

16 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.