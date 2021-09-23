  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises out of Budapest

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Sep '21

Oct '21

Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

Show all

$0

$10,000

Cruises out of Budapest

We found you 364 cruises

Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

14 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Oct 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Ruby
Scenic Ruby

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny

8 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Oct 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Oct 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Sep 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 15, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Sep 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Oct 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Sep 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Budapest Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Budapest?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, and Avalon Waterways.

What cruise trip options do I have from Budapest?

Most commonly, cruises from Budapest go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All.

How many days are cruises from Budapest?

Budapest cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Budapest cost?

Starting at just $1,099, choose the perfect cruise from Budapest that fits your traveling desires.

Budapest Cruise Reviews

Covid Cruising on the Danube

We just got off an amazing cruise on the Danube departing from Budapest on August 30 to Vilshofen, Germany, September 6. There were 32 passengers with 34 staff.... Read More
User Avatar
JMichigan

First River Cruise!

We stayed 2 days in Budapest (wonderful!), then 7 days cruising then short bus ride to Prague for the post cruise. We enjoyed it very much. Nice room, Great service. Good food.... Read More
User Avatar
CocoDuke2018

Great way to see Europe how it developed - along its rivers

A river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam was on our bucket list for many years. We started with a pre-cruise extension to Prague, which was a great walking city.... Read More
User Avatar
Grendelbear

Faultless Fortnight

experiences which ranged from visiting the cramped living conditions of windmill families to the breathtakingly opulent cathedral architecture, but, for sheer atmosphere, cruising through the lights of Budapest... Read More
User Avatar
Lindsay Hughes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Cruises from Cairo

Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel

Cruises from Kiel

50 Reviews
Cruises from Limassol

Cruises from Limassol

86 Reviews
Cruises from Greenwich

Cruises from Greenwich

Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

29 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Phuket

Cruises from Phuket

145 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,068 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Adelaide

Cruises from Adelaide

96 Reviews
Cruises from Portsmouth

Cruises from Portsmouth

26 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from the Gulf Coast

Cruises from the Gulf Coast

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 17th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.