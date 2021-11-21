  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Family Cruise Deals from California

Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

35 Night
Hawaii Tahiti & MarquesasDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

25 Night
Circle Hawaii & Mexican Riviera CollectorDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Wine Country & Pacific NorthwestDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

18 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas

7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan HolidayDetails

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Radiance of the Seas

6 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Mexico & Sea Of CortezDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

13 Night
Panama Canal Eastbound CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

18 Night
South America CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

9 Night
Pacific Coast TreasuresDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

22 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

