  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

1-2 Day Cruises from California

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
California - All
1-2 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder (Photo: Disney)
Disney Wonder

2 Night
Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Holland America Line Returns to Cruising

Greek Isles Cruises Start August 2021

  • Now Open for Bookings!
  • Explore 7-day Itineraries from Athens
  • 50% Off Excursions, Drinks, Specialty Dining, & Wi-Fi Incl. in Fare
  • Cruise with Confidence with Our New, Flexible Cancellation Policy

Holland America

Related Cruises

2 Day Cruises from Barcelona

2 Day Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Brisbane

2 Day Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Genoa

2 Day Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Hamburg

2 Day Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Lisbon

2 Day Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Southampton

2 Day Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Marseille

2 Day Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Melbourne

2 Day Cruises from Melbourne

259 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Miami

2 Day Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

2 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from San Diego

2 Day Cruises from San Diego

329 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Seattle

2 Day Cruises from Seattle

908 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Sydney

2 Day Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Vancouver

2 Day Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from London

2 Day Cruises from London

2 Day Cruises from Florida

2 Day Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 18th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.