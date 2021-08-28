  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises out of the West Coast

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
U.S.A. - West Coast
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

9 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

9 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

5 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

10 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss

5 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

5 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss

5 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

5 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Panorama

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

9 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Grand Princess

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
the West Coast Cruise Reviews

Very Nice Ship, Quarantine and all

I was excited to learn a brand new ship was coming to the west coast and just knew that I needed to take a cruise on it. In fact, I scheduled two cruises.... Read More
User Avatar
dmw3wx

Second time is not a charm

The ports on the west coast are nearly all container ports. Long walks to anything other than gantries and trucks.... Read More
User Avatar
BerkshireBob

Hawaii March 1-18 on the Eurodam

We are HA fans after multiple cruises but as others said their reputation is not what it once was. We had never done a cruise with so many sea days in a row so was uncertain if that was for us. While we survived... Read More
User Avatar
lynnrosenblatt

What a great surprise!!

For many years, the west coast has not seen any new vessels. It’s very nice that Carnival Corp. has made the decision to invest in this coast.... Read More
User Avatar
Don and Char

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus

Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados

Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona

Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Budapest

Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton

Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan

Cruises from Manhattan

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Port Canaveral

Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
Cruises from Rome

Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney

Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti

Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from New York

Cruises from New York

Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from the East Coast

Cruises from the East Coast

Cruises from California

Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.