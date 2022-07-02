  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Luxury Cruises from Berlin

Luxury Cruises from Berlin

We found you 1 cruise

Victor Hugo
Victor Hugo

11 Night
From Berlin To AmsterdamDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Berlin
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Fall into Sun Soaked Days

  • 20% discount on all voyage fares for select Scarlet Lady reservations
  • Sundrenched Caribbean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings – Adult-By-Design
  • Over $600 in value always included – 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Berlin

River Cruises from Berlin

226 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Berlin

Singles Cruises from Berlin

226 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Berlin

Senior Citizen Cruises from Berlin

226 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Berlin

Gourmet Food Cruises from Berlin

226 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 24th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.