  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

14 Day Cruises from Laviron

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

19 Night
Adriatic Allure & Ionian GemsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

14 Night
Idyllic Greek Isles & Adriatic AllureDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

14 Night
Idyllic Greek Isles & Ancient WondersDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Celestyal Experience

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Jade

19 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celestyal Experience

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Celestyal Experience

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Enchanted Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

15 Night
Pharaoh Kings & EmperorsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

24 Night
Adriatic Antiquities & Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celestyal Experience

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Adriatic Antiquities & Mediterranean RivierasDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

14 Night
Idyllic Greek Isles & Ancient WondersDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

17 Night
Ancient Trade Routes VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

14 Night
Aegean Sunsets & Adriatic GemsDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

15 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Treasures Of The AegeanDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

19 Night
Adriatic & Aegean Sea Adventures 19d Pir-vce Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

17 Night
Stories Of Italy, Croatia & Greece 17d Pir-cvv Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

22 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Golden Mediterranean Islands MedleyDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

14 Cruises from Amsterdam

14 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
14 Cruises from Piraeus

14 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
14 Cruises from Barcelona

14 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
14 Cruises from Budapest

14 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
14 Cruises from Buenos Aires

14 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
14 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

14 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
14 Cruises from Genoa

14 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
14 Cruises from Hong Kong

14 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
14 Cruises from Southampton

14 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
14 Cruises from Los Angeles

14 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
14 Cruises from Miami

14 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
14 Cruises from Rome

14 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
14 Cruises from Singapore

14 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
14 Cruises from Sydney

14 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
14 Cruises from Venice

14 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
14 Cruises from London

14 Cruises from London

14 Cruises from Florida

14 Cruises from Florida

14 Cruises from California

14 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.