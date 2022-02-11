  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
15 Day Cruises from Adelaide

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

17 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

22 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess

17 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

19 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

