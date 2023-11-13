  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

1-2 Day Cruises from Adelaide

1-2 Day Cruises from Adelaide

We found you 1 cruise

Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

2 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explore a cutting-edge journey at sea.

  • Exclusive: up to $300 to spend on board
  • Exclusive: Up to $75 Specialty Dining
  • Always Included: free drinks, gratuities & Wi-Fi
  • Contact Cruises.com at 1-800-288-6006 to book your escape

Cruises.com

Related Cruises

2 Day Cruises from Piraeus

2 Day Cruises from Piraeus

1,374 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Barcelona

2 Day Cruises from Barcelona

2,454 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Brisbane

2 Day Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Genoa

2 Day Cruises from Genoa

445 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Hamburg

2 Day Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Hong Kong

2 Day Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Southampton

2 Day Cruises from Southampton

1,068 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Marseille

2 Day Cruises from Marseille

895 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Melbourne

2 Day Cruises from Melbourne

259 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Miami

2 Day Cruises from Miami

2,762 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

2 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,452 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Rome

2 Day Cruises from Rome

2,380 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Sydney

2 Day Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from Vancouver

2 Day Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
2 Day Cruises from London

2 Day Cruises from London

2 Day Cruises from Florida

2 Day Cruises from Florida

2 Day Cruises from California

2 Day Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 3rd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.