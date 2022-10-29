We found you 4 cruises
River Cruises from Amsterdam
River Cruises from Piraeus
River Cruises from Berlin
River Cruises from Bordeaux
River Cruises from Budapest
River Cruises from Cairo
River Cruises from Callao
River Cruises from Copenhagen
River Cruises from Frankfurt
River Cruises from Hanoi
River Cruises from Marseille
River Cruises from Messina
River Cruises from Moscow
River Cruises from Nice
River Cruises from St. Petersburg
River Cruises from Vancouver
River Cruises from London
River Cruises from Canary Wharf
River Cruises from St. Louis
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 10th, 2021.