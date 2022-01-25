Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Starting at just $1,498, choose the perfect cruise from Tanah Ampo that fits your traveling desires.

Tanah Ampo cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Tanah Ampo go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand, and South Pacific.

This was a lovely cruise experience overall. We were fortunate to have sailed on the Encore last year and so can offer a comparison. Briefly, we found that while still very good, there were a couple of areas where...

We chose this cruise because of the December sailing dates and because we wanted to snorkel at the Great Barrier Reef. It's our first Viking cruise, and we were not disappointed. From the pre-cruise stay in Nusa Dua...

We choose this cruise because of the pricing and the inclusion of the flight in the price. It was a trip of lifetime made within our reach. Also, Viking is a “no” children cruise line something we prefer....

We chose this cruise because of the port calls in Vietnam and Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the cruise was canceled in Bangkok through an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus. Yes this was disappointing, but this...

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021 .