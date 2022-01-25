  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Tanah Ampo

Cruises out of Tanah Ampo

We found you 22 cruises

Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

14 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa
Europa

19 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Jan 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

14 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Ponant
Sep 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor (Image: Crystal Cruises)

16 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

28 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Mar 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

29 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

30 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

26 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Dec 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

30 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

25 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Cruise from Tanah AmpoDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Mar 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Tanah Ampo Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Tanah Ampo?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Tanah Ampo?

Most commonly, cruises from Tanah Ampo go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand, and South Pacific.

How many days are cruises from Tanah Ampo?

Tanah Ampo cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Tanah Ampo cost?

Starting at just $1,498, choose the perfect cruise from Tanah Ampo that fits your traveling desires.

Tanah Ampo Cruise Reviews

Bali to Hong Kong, nope only Bali to Bangkok due to Coronavirus

We chose this cruise because of the port calls in Vietnam and Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the cruise was canceled in Bangkok through an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus. Yes this was disappointing, but this... Read More
User Avatar
Mike&amp;Patty

Wonderful Cruise

We choose this cruise because of the pricing and the inclusion of the flight in the price. It was a trip of lifetime made within our reach. Also, Viking is a “no” children cruise line something we prefer.... Read More
User Avatar
Bkemlein

Surprising Bali and Australia

We chose this cruise because of the December sailing dates and because we wanted to snorkel at the Great Barrier Reef. It's our first Viking cruise, and we were not disappointed. From the pre-cruise stay in Nusa Dua... Read More
User Avatar
dianeherrmann

Very good but could be better

This was a lovely cruise experience overall. We were fortunate to have sailed on the Encore last year and so can offer a comparison. Briefly, we found that while still very good, there were a couple of areas where... Read More
User Avatar
Chilver

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns

Cruises from Cairns

150 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Darwin

Cruises from Darwin

187 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Madeira (Funchal)

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal)

706 Reviews
Cruises from Naples

Cruises from Naples

1,530 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.