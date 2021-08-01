  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Luxury Cruises from Civitavecchia

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Seven Seas Explorer

14 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast 7d Cvv-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Cities Of Antiquity & The Holy LandDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

8 Night
Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Ancient Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

20 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream I

7 Night
Civitavecchia To CivitavecchiaDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Nautica

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Civitavecchia

River Cruises from Civitavecchia

2,379 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Civitavecchia

Family Friendly Cruises from Civitavecchia

2,379 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Civitavecchia

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Civitavecchia

2,379 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Civitavecchia

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Civitavecchia

2,379 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Civitavecchia

Singles Cruises from Civitavecchia

2,379 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Civitavecchia

Cruises for the Disabled from Civitavecchia

2,379 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Civitavecchia

Senior Citizen Cruises from Civitavecchia

2,379 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Civitavecchia

Fitness & Health Cruises from Civitavecchia

2,379 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Civitavecchia

Gourmet Food Cruises from Civitavecchia

2,379 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.