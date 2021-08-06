  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

22 Day Cruises from Civitavecchia

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

24 Night
Greek Odyssey & Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Deliziosa

117 Night
117 Night Round World CruiseDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

28 Night
Ancient Mysteries Kingdoms & Holy Land ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Island Princess

28 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

22 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

23 Night
World CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

22 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Travelmarvel Polaris

24 Night
Italian Treasures & European Gems River Cruise 20...Details

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

26 Night
Iconic Italy & Magnificent Europe 2022Details

Leaving:Rome
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

26 Night
Iconic Italy & Magnificent Europe 2021Details

Leaving:Rome
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

28 Night
Grand European By Rail With Magnificent Europe 20...Details

Leaving:Rome
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Island Princess

23 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

26 Night
Greek Odyssey & Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Travelmarvel Polaris

27 Night
Italian Treasures & European Gems River Cruise Wi...Details

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

26 Night
Iconic Italy & Magnificent Europe 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

31 Night
Grand European By Rail With Magnificent Europe &...Details

Leaving:Rome
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

26 Night
Iconic Italy & Magnificent Europe 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Ovation

28 Night
Mediterranean Mystique & Atlantic SunsetsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

30 Night
Best Of The MediterraneanDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Firenze

25 Night
Persian Gulf CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Splendor

24 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Deliziosa

115 Night
115 Night Round World CruiseDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Enchanted Princess

22 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

22 Cruises from Piraeus

22 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
22 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

22 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
22 Cruises from Brisbane

22 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
22 Cruises from Cape Town

22 Cruises from Cape Town

76 Reviews
22 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

22 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
22 Cruises from Copenhagen

22 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
22 Cruises from Fremantle

22 Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews
22 Cruises from Hamburg

22 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
22 Cruises from Lisbon

22 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
22 Cruises from Dover

22 Cruises from Dover

82 Reviews
22 Cruises from Prague

22 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
22 Cruises from Rotterdam

22 Cruises from Rotterdam

140 Reviews
22 Cruises from San Diego

22 Cruises from San Diego

329 Reviews
22 Cruises from San Francisco

22 Cruises from San Francisco

386 Reviews
22 Cruises from Sydney

22 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
22 Cruises from Tahiti

22 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
22 Cruises from Tokyo

22 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
22 Cruises from Tanah Ampo

22 Cruises from Tanah Ampo

147 Reviews
22 Cruises from Florida

22 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.