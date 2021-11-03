  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Southampton

Cruises out of Southampton

We found you 284 cruises

Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

10 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
14 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

102 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 3, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SouthamptonDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Southampton Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Southampton?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Southampton?

Most commonly, cruises from Southampton go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Asia, Caribbean - All, and Caribbean - Eastern.

How many days are cruises from Southampton?

Southampton cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Southampton cost?

Starting at just $159, choose the perfect cruise from Southampton that fits your traveling desires.

