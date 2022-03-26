  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

12 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

14 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

10 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

7 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

10 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

11 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

9 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

12 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Dawn

10 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

14 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

12 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

11 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

7 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

17 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

11 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

14 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

24 Night
Cruise from BarcelonaDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Great new ship

We visited Barcelona, Corsica, Genova, La Spezia&Cinque Terre, Rome, Palma de Mallorca, Cannes&Nice&Monaco.... Read More
User Avatar
GeorgetaS11

Delightful, super friendly, crew and great dining!

The trip began in Barcelona and ended in Rome.... Read More
User Avatar
sawcha01

Beyond Expectations

I must say that I never anticipated such excellent service from the moment we arrived in Barcelona and were met by the Viking reps.... Read More
User Avatar
jeng2828

Wonderful ship and staff.

The high standards of their river cruise was matched on this cruise from Barcelona to London.... Read More
User Avatar
Lawnmowerman1

