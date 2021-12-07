  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

9 Day Cruises from Barbados

Filters

Any
Any
Barbados
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

10 Night
Barbados To Galveston CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas

14 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas

14 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Clipper

14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
MSC Seaview

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

10 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

11 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

11 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

15 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

11 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

11 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream I

12 Night
Bridgetown To MalagaDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Star Legend

14 Night
Windward Islands & Spanish New World 14d Bgi-pty Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

10 Night
Antillean HolidayDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AIDAperla

14 Night
Karibische Inseln Ab BarbadosDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Surf

14 Night
Antilles Adventures 14d Bgi-ph1 Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

9 Cruises from Amsterdam

9 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
9 Cruises from Piraeus

9 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
9 Cruises from Barcelona

9 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
9 Cruises from Budapest

9 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
9 Cruises from Copenhagen

9 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
9 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

9 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
9 Cruises from Lisbon

9 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
9 Cruises from Southampton

9 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
9 Cruises from Miami

9 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
9 Cruises from Manhattan

9 Cruises from Manhattan

1,130 Reviews
9 Cruises from Rome

9 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
9 Cruises from Singapore

9 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
9 Cruises from Sydney

9 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
9 Cruises from Venice

9 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
9 Cruises from New York

9 Cruises from New York

9 Cruises from London

9 Cruises from London

9 Cruises from Florida

9 Cruises from Florida

9 Cruises from California

9 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.