Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Starting at just $79, choose the perfect cruise from Vancouver that fits your traveling desires.

Vancouver cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Vancouver go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal & Central America, and World Cruise.

Got back yesterday from a seven day cruise on the Millennium to Alaska. The ship had been fully redone ($90M) and it still spelled new. The full capacity of the ship is about 2500 but the Captain said we had 1000...

This was our first time cruising with Celebrity. We have cruised with NCL, Carnival and RCL in the past. The ship was very nice, it has been refurnished recently and looks great. It was a last minute cruise, had...

From start to finish we had an excellent week on the lovely Millenium. I surprised my DH for his birthday and bid up from our interior to Aqua class - and won (I admit it was a gift for me as well). Easiest...

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021 .