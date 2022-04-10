  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Vancouver

Cruises out of Vancouver

We found you 180 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

25 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

15 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

29 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

29 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

2 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

36 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Vancouver Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Vancouver?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises, and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Vancouver?

Most commonly, cruises from Vancouver go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal & Central America, and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Vancouver?

Vancouver cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Vancouver cost?

Starting at just $79, choose the perfect cruise from Vancouver that fits your traveling desires.

Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Astonishing wildlife and historic culture in comfort hours from the city

The British Columbia coast hosts UNESCO cultural sites (Haida G’waii), abundant accessible wildlife sighting (Wild Coast Vancouver island) and deep access into the largest protected temperature rain forest... Read More
User Avatar
Roadkilt

What a treat to be sailing again

From start to finish we had an excellent week on the lovely Millenium. I surprised my DH for his birthday and bid up from our interior to Aqua class - and won (I admit it was a gift for me as well). Easiest... Read More
User Avatar
SbbquilterUT

Beautiful ship! Great time to cruise

This was our first time cruising with Celebrity. We have cruised with NCL, Carnival and RCL in the past. The ship was very nice, it has been refurnished recently and looks great. It was a last minute cruise, had... Read More
User Avatar
cruise-ia

Close to a perfect cruise!

Got back yesterday from a seven day cruise on the Millennium to Alaska. The ship had been fully redone ($90M) and it still spelled new. The full capacity of the ship is about 2500 but the Captain said we had 1000... Read More
User Avatar
earlydiner

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns

Cruises from Cairns

150 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Darwin

Cruises from Darwin

187 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Madeira (Funchal)

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal)

706 Reviews
Cruises from Naples

Cruises from Naples

1,530 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.