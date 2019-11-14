Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

My husband & I had saved up for our 25th anniversary to go to Tahiti . It was SO worth the wait! No lines anywhere - and they treat you like royalty. The ship is the perfect size....

We missed our flight and the ship's sailing from Tahiti , so had to board in Bora Bora, the second port on the itinerary....

The cruise started in Tahiti - we spent a week in Tahiti before the shipped arrived - and it was very exciting seeing the Jewel arrive and fill up that tiny port!...

--Summary-- Getting to Tahiti from the east coast is a bear. We flew out two days before from NC, stayed overnight in LA. Flew Air Tahiti leaving at 4:15 pm and arrived in Tahiti at 10:00 pm....

