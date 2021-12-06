  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

10 Day Cruises from Sydney

Filters

Any
Any
Sydney
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

35 Night
Australia CircumnavigationDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Ovation of the Seas

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

13 Night
Asia Reposition CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Tahiti, Bora Bora & HawaiiDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

16 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

11 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

14 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

13 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

31 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

14 Night
South Pacific & Fiji CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess

52 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Coral Princess

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

10 Cruises from Amsterdam

10 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
10 Cruises from Piraeus

10 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
10 Cruises from Barcelona

10 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
10 Cruises from Budapest

10 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
10 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

10 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
10 Cruises from Hong Kong

10 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
10 Cruises from Lisbon

10 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
10 Cruises from Southampton

10 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
10 Cruises from Miami

10 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
10 Cruises from Manhattan

10 Cruises from Manhattan

1,130 Reviews
10 Cruises from Rome

10 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
10 Cruises from Singapore

10 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
10 Cruises from Venice

10 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
10 Cruises from New York

10 Cruises from New York

10 Cruises from London

10 Cruises from London

10 Cruises from Florida

10 Cruises from Florida

10 Cruises from California

10 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.