  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises out of Sydney

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Sydney
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

14 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

18 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

12 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Oosterdam

14 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess

107 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

32 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

13 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

13 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

32 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

21 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

17 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

16 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

14 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Orion

15 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess

35 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

25 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

11 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Oosterdam

15 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sydney Cruise Reviews

SilverSea Muse Saves the Day, or Vacation, I should say!

We opted to book our own airfare to Sydney and home from Singapore using frequent flyer miles.... Read More
User Avatar
Povertu2

Ordinary

I had already travelled to Sydney ready to fly to Singapore and felt fortunate to find this cruise to Burnie, Tasmania, Melbourne and the South Island of New Zealand.... Read More
User Avatar
Zorto145

Overpriced and Noisy

We only had two excursions off the ship, the first was one I organised prior to leaving Sydney for a 6 hour tour of Noumea.... Read More
User Avatar
JAC646

Could not have been a nicer cruise

Sydney port is congested but we got through it very fast. We were booked in a Mini Suite on this Royal Class ship and found it to be in perfect order.... Read More
User Avatar
Patthecruiser

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus

Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados

Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona

Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Budapest

Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton

Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan

Cruises from Manhattan

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Port Canaveral

Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
Cruises from Rome

Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti

Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from New York

Cruises from New York

Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from the East Coast

Cruises from the East Coast

Cruises from the West Coast

Cruises from the West Coast

Cruises from California

Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.