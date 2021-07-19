  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Senior Cruises from Stockholm

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Stockholm
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Senior Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Marina
Marina
Marina

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

12 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Imperial Palaces & Viking TraditionsDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Star

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

59 Night
World CruiseDetails

Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

10 Night
Russia & The Baltic SeaDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Fortuna

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

181 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

65 Night
World CruiseDetails

Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Fortuna

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

181 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marina

26 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Azamara Quest

12 Night
St. Pete & Baltic States VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Stockholm

Luxury Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Stockholm

Family Friendly Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Stockholm

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Stockholm

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Stockholm

Singles Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Stockholm

Cruises for the Disabled from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Stockholm

Fitness & Health Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Stockholm

Gourmet Food Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.