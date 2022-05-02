  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Stockholm

Cruises out of Stockholm

We found you 73 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marina
Marina

9 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Ponant
May 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jul 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from StockholmDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Stockholm Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Stockholm?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Stockholm?

Most commonly, cruises from Stockholm go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, World Cruise, and Baltic Sea.

How many days are cruises from Stockholm?

Stockholm cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Stockholm cost?

Starting at just $444, choose the perfect cruise from Stockholm that fits your traveling desires.

Stockholm Cruise Reviews

Viking Homelands Cruise

We did the Pre Cruise nights in Stockholm, which I thought were expensive, because it was just the airport transfer (which is a long drive), 2 nights hotel, breakfast, transfer to the ship, and the Viking... Read More
User Avatar
lyrrek

Fabulous trip through the Baltic

We were met by Viking staff in the airport in Stockholm and escorted to a bus which took us directly to the ship.... Read More
User Avatar
mine710

Outstanding Cruise for Adults with excellent food, cabins, entertainment .

We started the cruise in Stockholm for a pre-cruise stay at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel.... Read More
User Avatar
410063

Ho, hum, just another spectacular Viking experience

We took the speedy train into city center from the Stockholm airport, walking the short distance to the Stockholm Sheraton.... Read More
User Avatar
cepeterson

