  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

17 Day Cruises from Singapore

Filters

Any
Any
Singapore
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

28 Night
Indonesian & Far East Discovery CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

17 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

28 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & Far East CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Diamond Princess

17 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess

17 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

25 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

24 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer CollectorDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

23 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

17 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

35 Night
Treasures Of India, Egypt & ArabiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer

18 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

31 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

25 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

39 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

33 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

40 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AIDAcara

21 Night
Australien & IndonesienDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AIDAcara

21 Night
Philippinen, Hongkong & VietnamDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Queen Elizabeth

27 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zaandam

49 Night
Grand World VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Silver Moon

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

17 Cruises from Amsterdam

17 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
17 Cruises from Piraeus

17 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
17 Cruises from Barcelona

17 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
17 Cruises from Buenos Aires

17 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
17 Cruises from Dubai

17 Cruises from Dubai

255 Reviews
17 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

17 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
17 Cruises from Genoa

17 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
17 Cruises from Hong Kong

17 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
17 Cruises from Southampton

17 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
17 Cruises from Miami

17 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
17 Cruises from Prague

17 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
17 Cruises from Rome

17 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
17 Cruises from Sydney

17 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
17 Cruises from Venice

17 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
17 Cruises from London

17 Cruises from London

17 Cruises from Florida

17 Cruises from Florida

17 Cruises from California

17 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.