Cruises out of Shanghai

Cruises out of Shanghai

We found you 19 cruises

Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

8 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

8 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

8 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

Leaving:Shanghai
Mar 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

56 Night
Cruise from ShanghaiDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Shanghai Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Shanghai?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Cunard Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Seabourn Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Shanghai?

Most commonly, cruises from Shanghai go to exciting destinations such as Asia and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Shanghai?

Shanghai cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Shanghai cost?

Starting at just $482, choose the perfect cruise from Shanghai that fits your traveling desires.

Shanghai Cruise Reviews

Varied and Interesting Cruise Around Asia

We chose this 28 day cruise from Shanghai to Singapore because of the itinerary and we were not disappointed.... Read More
User Avatar
RG3138

Disappointed

We were part of a group tour from Australia traveling from Shanghai China to Japan for one week, then back to Shanghai. The cruise was marketed as a Western Cruise.... Read More
User Avatar
Helly133

Took a gamble, ignored problems had a good time

I was organising tours in Shanghai.... Read More
User Avatar
oldgrumps

Great experience

We flew from London to Shanghai and had one night in Shanghai before the cruise started. We arrived Saturday morning, and after a short food break in the hotel, we walked around for a few hours.... Read More
User Avatar
maplesyrupmama

