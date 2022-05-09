  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Seward

Cruises out of Seward

We found you 22 cruises

Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Jul 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jun 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from SewardDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Seward Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Seward?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Seward?

Most commonly, cruises from Seward go to exciting destinations such as Alaska, South America, and Trans-Ocean.

How many days are cruises from Seward?

Seward cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Seward cost?

Starting at just $316, choose the perfect cruise from Seward that fits your traveling desires.

Seward Cruise Reviews

ALASKA BY LAND AND VIKING CRUISE

Then on by coach over land with well appointed Hotel accommodation to Seward. Our extended stay in Vancouver which allowed to us unwind before the flight home.... Read More
User Avatar
FREEZZA

Fantastic Sights

After we arrived in Anchorage, we had a two hour bus trip to Seward. The views were amazing! My luggage was already in the room waiting for me as I used the Luggage Forward company.... Read More
User Avatar
voyagerpunaise

Viking is simply the best for adults!

We boarded our ship in Seward and took the Kenai Fjords optional excursion. Great views of puffins, Stellar sea lions, humpback whales and sea otters.... Read More
User Avatar
pmce

Alaska Cruise on NCL Jewel was perfect!

We chose the one way trip from Seward to Vancouver. We arrived early in Anchorage and spend four days in Denali with a rental car.... Read More
User Avatar
namastenana

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns

Cruises from Cairns

150 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Darwin

Cruises from Darwin

187 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Madeira (Funchal)

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal)

706 Reviews
Cruises from Naples

Cruises from Naples

1,530 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.