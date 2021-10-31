  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of San Francisco

Cruises out of San Francisco

We found you 41 cruises

Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

18 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

3 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

4 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

5 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

74 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
36 Night
Cruise from San FranciscoDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Common San Francisco Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from San Francisco?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Cunard Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from San Francisco?

Most commonly, cruises from San Francisco go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexican Riviera, and Panama Canal & Central America.

How many days are cruises from San Francisco?

San Francisco cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from San Francisco cost?

Starting at just $263, choose the perfect cruise from San Francisco that fits your traveling desires.

San Francisco Cruise Reviews

Disappointing Experience on Several Fronts

We sailed on Grand Princess on February 11th, 2020, out of San Francisco and south along the coast of Mexico.... Read More
User Avatar
I Love Cats 1127

Disappointed

The Panama Canal transit was something I rely wanted to do and as a bonus this cruise sailed from San Francisco. We booked with a 2 night stay there before we sailed and that was well worth it.... Read More
User Avatar
KathnBri

Grand in Hawaii

Another sea day later we were back in San Francisco. The food and service was fantastic in every venue.... Read More
User Avatar
grapau27

Nice short cruise.

I'd never left from San Francisco before, my only experience was Seattle, Ft. Lauderdale, LA, & Vancouver. In all those ports there were hundreds of people. Things moved niely, but still crowds.... Read More
User Avatar
Wubba

