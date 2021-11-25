  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Rotterdam

Cruises out of Rotterdam

We found you 22 cruises

Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

12 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam
Volendam

28 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

15 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam
Volendam

14 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
35 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
27 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
35 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
27 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
Nov 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
Nov 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from RotterdamDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Rotterdam Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Rotterdam?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, and AIDA.

What cruise trip options do I have from Rotterdam?

Most commonly, cruises from Rotterdam go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Baltic Sea, and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Rotterdam?

Rotterdam cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Rotterdam cost?

Starting at just $629, choose the perfect cruise from Rotterdam that fits your traveling desires.

Rotterdam Cruise Reviews

Baltic cruise on Columbus

ROTTERDAM. --We took the train to Delft for a self-guide tour. If you use the station nearest the ship you need correct change or else a credit card with a PIN.... Read More
User Avatar
Nouwenfan

Very British

Also in Rotterdam the departure is chaotic and you get the idea that they are doing this for the first time. This is much better organized at other companies.... Read More
User Avatar
rvranken

Mini Voyage of the Vikings

However, the Zuiderdam's 17 cruise from Rotterdam to Boston, which in fact was 1/2 half of the V of the V cruise, was a good deal.... Read More
User Avatar
St Pete Cruiser

Voyage of the Vikings and Souvenir Hunters

Rotterdam Pre -cruise/ Embarkation: We flew into Amsterdam and took the train to Rotterdam.... Read More
User Avatar
ACA Jester

