River Cruises from Rio de Janeiro

We found you 4 cruises

Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

10 Night
Uruguay & Brazil UncoveredDetails

29 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

8 Night
Uruguay & Brazil UncoveredDetails

29 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

20 Night
Antarctica, Argentina & Brazil - Cruise & Land Jou...Details

29 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

26 Night
The Brazilian Coast, Antarctica & South GeorgiaDetails

29 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 21st, 2022.

