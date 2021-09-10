  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
9 Day Cruises from Prague

S.S. Beatrice
SS Beatrice
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Delightful Danube & Prague Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Beatrice
SS Beatrice
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Delightful Danube & Prague Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Opal

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Destiny

17 Night
Prague With Christmas Markets Of EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Christmas Markets With Prague & ParisDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jewel

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

10 Night
Prague With Danube DelightsDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVenita

14 Night
Balkan Gems With Prague Transylvania & Bucharest...Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVenita

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Amsterdam 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVenita

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

23 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Amsterda...Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

26 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Paris 20...Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Prague To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

17 Night
European Gems Prague To Amsterdam 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVenita

25 Night
Eastern Bloc & Magnificent Europe 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Balkan Gems With Prague Transylvania & Bucharest...Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVenita

17 Night
Voyage Through The Balkans With Prague 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Voyage Through The Balkans With Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
