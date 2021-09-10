  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

18 Day Cruises from Prague

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Christmas Markets With Prague & ParisDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Scenic Jewel

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

23 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Amsterda...Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

26 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Paris 20...Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Prague To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

25 Night
Eastern Bloc & Magnificent Europe 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

20 Night
Prague To Paris & Splendours Of EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

25 Night
Eastern Bloc & Magnificent Europe 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Prague To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

25 Night
Eastern Bloc & Magnificent Europe 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

25 Night
Eastern Bloc & Magnificent Europe 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Ruby

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
S.S. Beatrice

18 Night
Portraits Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
S.S. Beatrice

18 Night
Portraits Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

18 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

18 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
18 Cruises from Barbados

18 Cruises from Barbados

1,720 Reviews
18 Cruises from Barcelona

18 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
18 Cruises from Brisbane

18 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
18 Cruises from Callao

18 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
18 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

18 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
18 Cruises from Fremantle

18 Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews
18 Cruises from Hamburg

18 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
18 Cruises from Southampton

18 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
18 Cruises from Melbourne

18 Cruises from Melbourne

259 Reviews
18 Cruises from Miami

18 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
18 Cruises from Monaco

18 Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
18 Cruises from San Diego

18 Cruises from San Diego

329 Reviews
18 Cruises from San Francisco

18 Cruises from San Francisco

386 Reviews
18 Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso)

18 Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso)

118 Reviews
18 Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

18 Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

40 Reviews
18 Cruises from Sydney

18 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
18 Cruises from London

18 Cruises from London

18 Cruises from Tanah Ampo

18 Cruises from Tanah Ampo

147 Reviews
18 Cruises from Guadeloupe

18 Cruises from Guadeloupe

107 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.