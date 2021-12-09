  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Passau

Cruises out of Passau

We found you 18 cruises

S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Dec 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa

11 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Magni
Viking Magni

7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa

10 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

156 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Dec 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Dec 9, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Dec 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PassauDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Passau Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Passau?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection.

What cruise trip options do I have from Passau?

Most commonly, cruises from Passau go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All.

How many days are cruises from Passau?

Passau cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Passau cost?

Starting at just $1,999, choose the perfect cruise from Passau that fits your traveling desires.

Passau Cruise Reviews

Viking Ingvi Danube Waltz Sept. 2021

On day 5 we bid farewell to the pre-cruise crew and boarded the Viking Ingvi in Passau.... Read More
User Avatar
pbrn55

Danube on Amawaterways

I cannot say enough about this cruise, as well as this cruise line. We were lucky enough to travel just as everything had opened back up from tourism lockdowns. There were no crowds and everyone, mostly the tour... Read More
User Avatar
bbjlouky

Danube River Cruise - Vilshofen to Budapest (pre-cruise in Prague)

As part of our 'bucket list', my wife and I have always wanted to take a river cruise - friends and family have always recommended the Danube. We spent 3 day in Prague, cruised 7 days from Vilshofen to Budapest and... Read More
User Avatar
Steve McT

Wonderful first-time river cruise on the Danube

We had a wonderful experience as a family on the Donna (7-day Danube round-trip from Passau).... Read More
User Avatar
stealthqueen

