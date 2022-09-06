  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Montreal

Cruises out of Montreal

We found you 24 cruises

Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

7 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia
Insignia

15 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

9 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia
Insignia

11 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sep 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Sep 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Sep 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from MontrealDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jun 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Montreal Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Montreal?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Holland America Line, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Montreal?

Most commonly, cruises from Montreal go to exciting destinations such as Bermuda, Caribbean - All, Panama Canal & Central America, World Cruise, and Canada & New England.

How many days are cruises from Montreal?

Montreal cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Montreal cost?

Starting at just $849, choose the perfect cruise from Montreal that fits your traveling desires.

Montreal Cruise Reviews

Riviera Montreal to Miami, October 30-Nov 16

Our hotel, Le Germaine, in Montreal had just re-opened after an update. The update is quite modern, think chairs hanging on chain from the ceiling.... Read More
User Avatar
TravelerTeacherRetired

Geriatric Cruise with Pros and Cons

Essentially no useful directions to embarkation point in Montreal, which left our cab driver searching for 40 minutes on what should have been a 15-minute ride.... Read More
User Avatar
Crashxena

Fantastic food and service!

And the departure from Montreal was very appealing. The destinations did not disappoint. I was totally charmed by the east coast, and will definitely return!... Read More
User Avatar
dsirotageller

First Viking Ocean Cruise - meet every expectation

We wanted to try Viking Ocean and to see the St. Lawrence Seaway. We also did the pre-trip extension because we wanted to visit Toronto (to see friends) and Niagara Falls. Even with 900 passengers on board, the... Read More
User Avatar
oxypete

