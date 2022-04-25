  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Monaco

Cruises out of Monaco

We found you 28 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marina
Marina

15 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marina
Marina

7 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
20 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Jul 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sep 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jun 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
Oct 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

30 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jun 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from MonacoDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jul 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Monaco Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Monaco?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Seabourn Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Monaco?

Most commonly, cruises from Monaco go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Europe - Western Mediterranean, and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Monaco?

Monaco cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Monaco cost?

Starting at just $1,499, choose the perfect cruise from Monaco that fits your traveling desires.

Monaco Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship

Embarkation was relaxed and very straight forward in Monaco. Our penthouse suite was beautiful.... Read More
User Avatar
tillytara

Beautiful Scenery, Luxurious Ship

Between starting to board in Monaco and getting to my suite (all of them are suites), it was only about twenty or so minutes.... Read More
User Avatar
Swaraelia

Nice ship

We chose this cruise because my parents wanted to see Greece and this cruise went there. They also dreamed of going on an Oceania cruise because the food is supposed to be great as well as service and staterooms.... Read More
User Avatar
Rainorshine1

Wonderful cruise, despite the protestors

Our holiday began with a ten minute taxi ride to London City Airport, the approach to which was lined with dozens of police guarding the airport against Extinction Rebellion climate change protestors, one of whom... Read More
User Avatar
Literary Lynne

