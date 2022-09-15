  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Melbourne

Cruises out of Melbourne

We found you 31 cruises

Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

17 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

13 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

13 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
3 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

31 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

2 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

2 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from MelbourneDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Feb 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Melbourne Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Melbourne?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Cunard Line, Princess Cruises, and Silversea Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Melbourne?

Most commonly, cruises from Melbourne go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, and Australia & New Zealand.

How many days are cruises from Melbourne?

Melbourne cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Melbourne cost?

Starting at just $176, choose the perfect cruise from Melbourne that fits your traveling desires.

Melbourne Cruise Reviews

"Golden Princess" Southern Australia 6 nights

We wanted to do a cruise from Melbourne to Adelaide and this 6 night cruise fitted our needs perfectly. Embarkation in Melbourne was the best I have ever seen in all my years of cruising.... Read More
User Avatar
efish5

Average South Seas tour

We took this cruise because it was departing from Melbourne...……..the ship itself is old and the décor is dark.... our stateroom was very comfortable and the housekeeping men were fabulous and friendly... Read More
User Avatar
biggerred

Very good value for money - a good average cruise ship

One of the attractions of this cruise was that it left and returned to Melbourne, which saved us the trip to Sydney.... Read More
User Avatar
hen302

Pretty Good and Enjoyable

It went from Melbourne to Auckland. We had an Aqua class cabin. Most cabins of same size and with small balcony - difference only in deck and benefits e.g.... Read More
User Avatar
adrianwoz

