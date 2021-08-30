  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

10-14 Day from Lisbon Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Lisbon
10-14 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

10 Night
Island Gems Of Spain & Portugal 10d Lis-lis Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Legs Up. Kick Back. Let's Sale

10% Off Sailings + up to $200 in Onboard Credit

  • Get an extra $100 toward a pre-paid bar tab
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

11 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

13 Night
Ocean Crossings 13d Lis-ph1 Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Westward Quest VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

14 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

11 Night
Cultured PursuitsDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

14 Night
Ocean Crossing 14d Lis-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Fabled Lands & VineyardsDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-ph1 Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Lis-bcn Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

10 Night
Cuisines & Cultures Of Spain, Portugal & France 10d Lis-dlg Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

13 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
Best Of Spain & PortugalDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Joie De Vivre Et JardinsDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco 10d Lis-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.