Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

We found you 64 cruises

Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

10 Night
Europe - IcelandDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Viking Vali
Viking Vali (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Heimdal
Viking Heimdal

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

10 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In LondonDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Greek Island GlowDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

128 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

698 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

130 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

154 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

338 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

153 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Palermo
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 71% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Lyon, Arles, Avignon, Bratislava and Linz (Salzburg) during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Piraeus, Barcelona, Paris and Basel. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 1st, 2023.

