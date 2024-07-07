  • Newsletter
Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

We found you 22 cruises

Viking Heimdal
Viking Heimdal

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Buri
Viking Buri

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
AmaKristina
AmaKristina

7 Night
Colors Of ProvenceDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
AmaLyra
AmaLyra

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Enticing DouroDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
A Culinary Experience In Burgundy & Provence With...Details

62 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Taste Of BordeauxDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

19 Night
A Culinary Experience In Grand France With 2 Night...Details

62 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 30% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Amsterdam, Rouen, Paris, Cologne and Basel during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Nice, Paris and Basel. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 1st, 2023.

