Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Bahamas

We found you 12 cruises

Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,788 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas
Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,366 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas
Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,366 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,376 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,320 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,527 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,530 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,530 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,530 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Bahamas Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Bahamas. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Bahamas cruises. Save up to 61% on last minute Bahamas cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Bahamas cruises often sail to Port Canaveral (Orlando), Miami, Jacksonville, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Princess Cays during their cruise itinerary. Bahamas cruises could leave from Jacksonville, Miami, Port Canaveral, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Bahamas cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

