Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

We found you 35 cruises

Viking Forseti
Viking Forseti

7 Night
Chateaux,rivers & WineDetails

187 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Tir
Viking Tir (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

9 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Delling
Viking Delling

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Romantic Rhine With 3 Nights In Lake Como & 1 Nig...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Lake Como
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

136 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

140 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Mar 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Holland & BelgiumDetails

185 Reviews
Leaving:Antwerp
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 46% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Rouen, Paris, Antwerp, Ghent and Budapest during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Bergen, Bordeaux, Budapest and Paris. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 21st, 2022.

