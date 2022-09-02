  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

We found you 18 cruises

Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,608 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,608 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Kari
Viking Kari (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Romantic Rhine With 3 Nights In Paris & 3 Nights...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Taste Of BordeauxDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Sep 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

136 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Sep 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 3 Nights...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Lake Como
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Burgundy & Provence Details

54 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 33% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Amsterdam, Paris, Cologne, Strasbourg and Basel during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bordeaux, Paris and Passau. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 27th, 2021.

