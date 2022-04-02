  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Panama Canal & Central America

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Panama Canal & Central America

We found you 12 cruises

Noordam
Noordam

17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

21 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

223 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

18 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

15 Night
Panama Canal Westbound CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

18 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

223 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,103 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,103 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Panama CanalDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Night
Panama CanalDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

33 Night
Caribbean & Panama Canal OdysseyDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

10th Anniversary Savings
In Celebration of Our 10th Anniversary, Enjoy an Additional 10% Savings, Combinable with Our Winter Savings Event! Book by February 28, 2022. Use offer code: 10ANV
Read More

Cheap Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Panama Canal & Central America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Panama Canal & Central America cruises. Save up to 41% on last minute Panama Canal & Central America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Panama Canal & Central America cruises often sail to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), San Diego, Fuerte Amador (Balboa), Huatulco and Corinto during their cruise itinerary. Panama Canal & Central America cruises could leave from Aruba, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Panama Canal & Central America cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 15th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.