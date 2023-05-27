  • Write a Review
Last Minute Cruise Deals to Switzerland

We found you 9 cruises

Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky

7 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine

186 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine

168 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Emerald Luna
Emerald Waterways Generic No Name StarShip

7 Night
The Majestic Rhine

15 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

10 Night
Zurich - Lucerne & Jewels Of The Rhine

168 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
10 Night
Zurich - Lucerne & Jewels Of The Rhine

186 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine

15 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
The Majestic Rhine

15 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
10 Night
Zurich - Lucerne & Family Rhine River Cruise

15 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Family Rhine River Cruise

15 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Cheap Switzerland Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Switzerland. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Switzerland cruises. Save up to 44% on last minute Switzerland cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Switzerland cruises often sail to Amsterdam, Cologne, Koblenz, Heidelberg and Basel during their cruise itinerary. Switzerland cruises could leave from Frankfurt and Basel. Most commonly, Switzerland cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 13th, 2023.

