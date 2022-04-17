  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Last Minute Cruise Deals to Canada & New England

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Canada & New England

We found you 9 cruises

Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

9 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)

7 Night
Niagara & The Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Pacific Coast ExplorerDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Pacific Coast ExplorerDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Undiscovered Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Thunder Bay
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Great Lakes ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Milwaukee
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Niagara & The Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Milwaukee
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Canada & New England Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Canada & New England. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Canada & New England cruises. Save up to 35% on last minute Canada & New England cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Canada & New England cruises often sail to Halifax, Bar Harbor, Montreal, Boston and Milwaukee during their cruise itinerary. Canada & New England cruises could leave from Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the East Coast and California. Most commonly, Canada & New England cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 9th, 2022.

