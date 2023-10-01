  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

We found you 49 cruises

Viking Skadi
Viking Skadi

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Fjorgyn
Viking Fjorgyn (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,950 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Jarl
Viking Jarl

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Colors Of ProvenceDetails

34 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague For Wine Lo...Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Cities Of LightDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Colors Of ProvenceDetails

34 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Taste Of BordeauxDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Europe’s Rivers & CastlesDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Luxembourg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Taste Of BordeauxDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Exclusive Experiences on 6 Summer 2022 Sailings
American Queen Voyages™ features Country Music Icon Lee Greenwood and Chef Regina Charboneau on select Mississippi River voyages as part of our 10th Anniversary festivities in June or July. Sail between Memphis and New Orleans on June 5, 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 10, 2022. Fares from $2,599 per guest.
Read More

Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 45% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Paris, Bratislava, Linz (Salzburg), Regensburg and Speyer during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Piraeus, Bordeaux, Budapest and Paris. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.