  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Caribbean

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Caribbean

We found you 50 cruises

Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,141 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,633 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,680 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

5 Night
Mayan SolDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

298 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,349 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,141 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,349 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,370 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,423 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,370 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,813 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,813 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,476 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,370 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,813 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Exclusive Experiences on 6 Summer 2022 Sailings
American Queen Voyages™ features Country Music Icon Lee Greenwood and Chef Regina Charboneau on select Mississippi River voyages as part of our 10th Anniversary festivities in June or July. Sail between Memphis and New Orleans on June 5, 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 10, 2022. Fares from $2,599 per guest.
Read More

Cheap Caribbean - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - All cruises. Save up to 87% on last minute Caribbean - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - All cruises often sail to Port Canaveral (Orlando), New Orleans, Freeport, Costa Maya and Half Moon Cay during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - All cruises could leave from Charleston, New Orleans, Port Canaveral, Tampa and the East Coast. Most commonly, Caribbean - All cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.