February 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 25 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

281 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
Feb 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

577 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
Feb 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

500 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,072 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,072 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

577 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

281 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 17, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 11d Ppt-pptDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Pacific Fjords & Tasman TreasuresDetails

Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Feb 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southeastern Australia & New ZealandDetails

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Feb 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
