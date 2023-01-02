  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

January 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

January 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

We found you 30 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

984 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

187 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

984 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Most Inclusive Offer Ever

  • Book by 1/31 and your partner will get 60% off their voyage
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jan 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jan 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jan 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

187 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Punta Arenas
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

January 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

January 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

February 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

February 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

April 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

April 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

October 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

October 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

November 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

November 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

December 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

December 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

January 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

January 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

February 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

February 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 27th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent